Yellowstone wrapped up just a few weeks back with the release of the final episode of season five. The neo-western show was massively successful and loved, but things behind the scenes weren’t as smooth. According to reports, Kevin Costner, the star of the series, left the show in the fifth season due to issues with Taylor Sheridan, the creator and showrunner of the series.

The veteran actor may have put the Paramount+ show behind him, but he is not happy about how his co-stars behaved regarding the issue. According to a new report, he is hurt by how Cole Hauser, who played Rip Wheeler, and Kelly Reilly, who portrayed Beth Dutton, acted. Here’s what we know about it.

Is Kevin Costner Hurt By Yellowstone Co-Stars Behavior?

According to Radar Online, Kevin feels ignored by the cast members, especially Cole and Kelly, whom he was a lot closer to. “Kevin’s tried to put a brave face on it, but there’s no denying this real lack of love is bothering him,” a source told the portal. They added, “He’s been stabbed in the heart time and time again,” and he is not happy with how these things escalated.

“The people on the show he thought were going to be loyal, like Hauser and Reilly, are preoccupied with their own success,” the insider claimed. Since Cole and Kelly are now getting their spinoff in the Yellowstone world, “they are riding on a wave of success and don’t have time for an old sourpuss like Kevin,” the report alleged about the current situation.

He has his connections in the industry and knows “where their loyalty lies, and it’s not with him.” To add to it, Tom Selleck is allegedly also busy buttering up Taylor, hoping to be cast in a role in the upcoming sequels and prequels of the Yellowstone universe. “It seems everyone is making out brilliantly while they leave him in the dust,” the source continued.

Kevin Costner’s Work & Personal Life Issues

The report added that “the evidence is astounding,” and Kevin is definitely hurt by the changing dynamics. If the Yellowstone drama wasn’t enough, Kevin has also had to face financial troubles due to his aspirational three-part film series Horizon. He self-funded it but did not bring back any profits. Instead, the franchise’s first film couldn’t even recover its budget.

This also affected the second part of the trilogy, which is slated for release in 2025 but has already been showcased at the Venice Film Festival. And that wasn’t all the troubles in his life. Kevin’s personal life has also been in shambles, with Christine filing for divorce from him in 2023. It finally got finalized in February 2024. The former couple has three kids together.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Tom Sandoval ‘Sick & Tired’ Of Being The Villain After Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News