The world took a pause when the first season of The Pitt premiered. Now, when The Pitt Season 2 has arrived, a new storyline has been successfully introduced. Starring Noah Wyle, alongside Katherine LaNasa, Shawn Hatosy, Taylor Dearden, as well as Patrick Ball, the show in question has become one of the highly appreciated medical dramas at present. However, this is not the first show of its kind. Throughout the years, viewers have had a number of series that have managed to form a huge fanbase.

From Grey’s Anatomy to the classic series E.R. that starred the dazzling George Clooney, alongside the lead of The Pitt, Wyle, many such series have been loved wholeheartedly. In case you don’t know, the aforementioned show is not an official spinoff of ER but has a lot in common, besides being a medical drama. John Wells is serving The Pitt as its producer, while R. Scott Gemmill is the series’s showrunner, both of whom worked on ER as well. If you love The Pitt, here are other similar shows that we highly recommend you watch.

Medical Dramas Like The Pitt

1. This Is Going to Hurt (2022)

Creator: Adam Kay

Adam Kay Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

96% Streaming On: AMC+

A British medical comedy drama, This Is Going to Hurt, is a miniseries. Starring Ben Whishaw, best known for James Bond films starring Daniel Craig, and Paddington entries, the show is based on Adam Kay’s memoir of the same name. The fun depicted in the show revolves around a group of junior doctors from the gynaecology ward in a National Health Service (NHS) clinic. While making you laugh, the show also explores the struggles of being medical personnel.

2. The Knick (2014-2015)

Creator: Jack Amiel and Michael Begler

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

92% Streaming On: HBO Max

Another mindblowing and highly appreciated series on our list is The Knick. While being a medical procedural drama, the series is also a period drama that can be enjoyed on Cinemax. The cast is mindblowing, with a plot that depicts the events from the beginning of the twentieth century, in New York, where Dr. John Thackery has now become a chief surgeon at the Knickerbocker Hospital. What comes next is painful racial degradation and his efforts to be sane in a drug addicted environment.

The Knick stars, Children of Men star Clive Owen, Juliet Rylance, Chris Sullivan, Jeremy Bobb, and Eve Hewson.

3. House (2004-2012)

Creator: David Shore

David Shore Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

89% Streaming On: Prime Video

One of the most commercially successful series, House, brought a whole new twist to the medical drama series culture. Hugh Laurie is Dr. Gregory House, a medical professional with a Sherlock Holmes behavioural pattern. He may be cynical, but he is also a genius and leads a team of diagnosticians. However, for his patients, he could be a peculiar person due to his way of thinking.

4. Grey’s Anatomy

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

84% Streaming On: Hulu

Grey’s Anatomy has a whopping 22-season run. Starting in 2005, this medical drama depicted both the personal and professional lives of the doctors, interns, and residents. The hospital in focus is Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital. The series in question has also been the longest-running scripted show.

5. The Good Doctor (2017-2024)

Creator: David Shore

David Shore Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

65% Streaming On: Hulu

What began in 2017 went on to get a good seven seasons. Starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young medical surgeon, The Good Doctor was loved by almost everyone. The reason why it had a huge fanbase is that the lead has autism and savant syndrome, but is dedicated to becoming a good doctor.

Which of these entries are you planning to watch?

