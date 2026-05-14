The Devil Wears Prada 2 remains at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The film has not only surpassed the original movie in record time but is expected to earn almost double its domestic haul in its theatrical run. The fashion sequel has a very strong hold at the box office in North America; even Mortal Kombat II is failing to overcome its dominance. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses $150 million milestone domestically

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is still at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie collected a strong $4.8 million on its second discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. The film declined by 42.4% from last Tuesday. It’s the 2nd discounted Tuesday collection, the 4th biggest 2nd Tuesday of 2026, matching The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $4.8 million. Therefore, it has crossed the $150 million milestone in North America, and the current cume stands at $151.6 million.

Expected to earn 65% more than the original film’s domestic haul!

According to industry experts, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to earn between $210 million and $235 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. For the unversed, the original movie collected $124.7 million at the domestic box office. The sequel has surpassed the original movie and is expected to earn 65% more than the 2006 hit. It will be an excellent achievement, highlighting the sequel’s success over its predecessor.

Worldwide collection update

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Devil Wears Prada sequel is inches away from crossing the $300 million milestone at the overseas box office. The international total of the comedy drama stands at $288.4 million, and, combined with the domestic cume of $151.6 million, the worldwide total has hit $439.9 million. It is expected to hit $500 million worldwide in its third weekend.

David Frankel helmed The Devil Wears Prada 2, which follows Andy Sachs as she reunites with Miranda Priestly and they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $151.6 million

International – $288.4 million

Worldwide – $440 million

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