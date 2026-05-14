Mortal Kombat II became the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise a few days ago. The Karl Urban starrer video game adaptation is doing its best at the cinemas, but the other mega hits are proving to be quite a threat. However, they were not enough to stop it from achieving milestones! In just 5 days, the sequel has emerged as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing fighting game adaptation at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

For the unversed, the R-rated sequel has been consistently at #3 in the domestic rankings. The movie is earning solid numbers at the North American box office. It collected $3.7 million on its first Tuesday at the domestic box office. It is the biggest Tuesday discount day ever for a fighting game adaptation. The film rose 35.3% from Monday but is suffering due to The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Michael. After 5 days, the film reached $45 million in cumulative gross in North America.

Emerges as the all-time 2nd highest-grossing fighting game adaptation ever in North America

Mortal Kombat II is inches away from surpassing the $50 million mark at the North American box office. However, ahead of that, the film has achieved another notable feat in North America by beating the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie’s domestic haul. For the record, 2021’s Mortal Kombat grossed $42.3 million at the domestic box office and became the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing fighting game adaptation.

Mortal Kombat II has snatched away that title from Mortal Kombat with its $45 million latest domestic gross [via Box Office Mojo]. The sequel has beaten Mortal Kombat to become the new 2nd-highest-grossing fighting adaptation ever domestically. It has achieved this glorious feat in just five days. The film is succeeding in its own way despite the heat at the cinemas.

Worldwide collection update

Globally, it is also suffering from two major hits, but this R-rated sequel still has its own fanbase to help it reach milestones. The Karl Urban starrer has already become the 3rd highest-grossing installment ever in the overall franchise [including new and old movies]. The movie has grossed $71.06 million worldwide in five days. It needs a little over 72% jump to become the highest-grossing film ever in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $45 million

International – $26.1 million

Worldwide – $71.1 million

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