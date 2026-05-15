Mortal Kombat II is steadily climbing the box office in North America and is now within striking distance of the franchise’s highest-grossing movie, after surpassing both the 2021 reboot and 1997’s sequel. The latest installment now has its eyes set on overtaking the original Mortal Kombat. However, the sequel still needs a significant boost from its current total to claim the top spot in the franchise’s domestic rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mortal Kombat II at the North American box office

Mortal Kombat’s latest sequel is earning solid numbers at the domestic box office despite the competition. The movie raked in $2 million on its first Wednesday at the North American box office. It witnessed a harsh decline of 46.2% from its first discounted Tuesday. It is the biggest Wednesday ever for fighting game adaptations. In just 6 days, the domestic total for Karl Urban has hit $46.9 million. It will soon cross the $50 million mark at the domestic box office.

How much more is needed to beat the OG Mortal Kombat movie in North America?

The first Mortal Kombat movie was released in 1995. It remains the top-grossing film in the franchise, but it seems Mortal Kombat II will soon take the title. According to Box Office Mojo, the 2026 movie grossed $70.4 million in North America. Mortal Kombat II still needs a 50.1% boost to surpass the domestic haul of the 1995 classic. It is less than $24 million away from surpassing Mortal Kombat’s domestic haul and becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the domestic hauls of the Mortal Kombat movies

Mortal Kombat — $70.4 million Mortal Kombat II — $46.9 million Mortal Kombat — $42.3 million Mortal Kombat: Annihilation — $35.9 million

More about the movie

According to the box office database, Mortal Kombat II is on track to hit the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It collected $28.2 million at the international box office in its opening weekend. Allied to the domestic total of $46.9 million, the worldwide collection of the fighting adaptation stands at $75.16 million so far. The film is expected to become the franchise’s biggest hit during its lifetime.

Simon McQuoid’s film follows Johnny Cage, a martial arts actor, who is recruited by the Thunder god Raiden and Sonya Blade to join his fellow Earthrealm fighters in an international tournament against the Outworld warriors and stop the tyrannical emperor Shao Kahn, with Edenian princess Kitana’s help. Mortal Kombat II was released on May 8.

Box office summary

Domestic – $46.9 million

International – $28.2 million

Worldwide – $75.1 million

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