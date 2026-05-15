Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick return to the theaters as the original 1986 hit turns 40 this year. The OG film has opened with solid numbers despite being four decades old, and with that, it has officially surpassed another iconic Tom Cruise classic – Mission: Impossible. Both films are the biggest projects in Tom’s filmography. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood, and his global popularity is unparalleled. The 1986 classic was a breakthrough movie in Cruise’s career. Its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, came out after over three decades, and it emerged as a huge global hit, becoming Tom’s only film to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. According to reports, a third film in the franchise with Tom in the lead is in development.

Top Gun’s re-release opening day collection in North America

According to industry expert Luiz Fernando’s report, Top Gun was re-released in North America on Wednesday as a double bill with Top Gun: Maverick. They landed at #3 in the domestic box office rankings despite being re-released and facing so many newcomers. Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun collected a solid $1.2 million on its Wednesday re-release opening day at the box office in North America. With that, the domestic total for the 1986 movie has reached $181.6 million.

Surpasses the domestic haul of Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible was released a decade after Top Gun, and it made Tom Cruise a much bigger star worldwide. He is best known worldwide for his Mission: Impossible films. The 1996 hit spawned seven sequels, which culminated in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in 2025. Mission: Impossible collected $180.9 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Thanks to the 40th anniversary re-release, Top Gun has finally surpassed Mission: Impossible’s domestic haul.

More about Top Gun

Internationally, Top Gun has collected around $177.03 million. Allied to its latest $181.6 million domestic total, the worldwide collection has reached $358.63 million. Directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun follows the elite pilots training at the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where hotshot aviator Maverick’s reckless style and cocky attitude put him in constant conflict with fellow pilots, especially the cool and composed Iceman. Top Gun re-released in the theaters on Wednesday, May 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $181.6 million

International – $177.0 million

Worldwide – $358.6 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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