Michael is back on top at the domestic box office rankings, outgrossing The Devil Wears Prada 2. It recently crossed the $250 million milestone at the North American box office and is edging closer to beating the top-grossing MCU movie of last year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It is making its way towards the next major milestone while beating the biggies along the way. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Michael earned at the North American box office?

The Michael Jackson biopic has earned more than The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the North American box office this Wednesday, which got it back at #1 in the rankings. The music biopic collected $3.3 million on its third Wednesday, recording the 2nd biggest 3rd Wednesday for any biopic. It has only declined by 29.8% from last Wednesday. After its third Wednesday, the domestic total of the film has hit the $253.5 million cume. It is tracking to cross $300 million soon.

How much more is needed to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps domestically?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in 2025, and it was the highest-grossing MCU movie of last year. The Marvel movies did decent business last year, and this Pedro Pascal starrer emerged at the top out of the three with its $274.28 million domestic haul [via Box Office Mojo]. Michael needs a 8.2% jump only to surpass the domestic haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This highlights the dominance of the Jaafar Jackson starrer over popular hits at the North American box office.

Worldwide collection update

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, Antoine Fuqua’s biopic has already surpassed the global haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For the unversed, Michael’s overseas total is $358.2 million, and with that, its worldwide collection reached, $611.7 million which is way more than the MCU hit’s $521.8 million global haul. There is almost a $100 million gap, and it is increasing.

Antoine Fuqua helmed Michael, which was released on April 24, and it chronicles the early life of Michael Jackson, from the discovery of his talent as the lead of the Jackson Five to the artist whose creative ambition fueled a pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

Box office summary of Michael

Domestic – $253.5 million

International – $358.2 million

Worldwide – $611.7 million

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