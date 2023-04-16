While DCU continues to take a new shape, one of the pre-James Gunn and Peter Safran era movies making news is The Flash. Starring Ezra Miller in the lead, the film has had its own share of controversies, delays, and bad press to keep it in the limelight all the time, and most of it was for all the wrong reasons. While a significant chunk of the audience continues to resist from watching a movie that stars a controversial star like Ezra, the catch point of the movie and one that has some positive hope attached is Ben Affleck Featuring as Batman.

Ben’s Batman though never got his solo flick, has garnered a fan base far and wide. Last seen in Zack Snyder Cut Of The Justice League, Affleck has announced his retirement from playing the Cape Crusader yet again and this could be his second last outing as Bruce Wayne. He joins Michael Keaton’s version of the superhero in The Flash and all the superheroes who are entering.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it seems like the negative light has now reached Ben Affleck as the newly released still from The Flash have brought some heat to the star because they look too animated, not luring to the fans who expected much more. Read on to know everything you should about this very saddening update of the day.

The studio decided to share some stills from The Flash to hype up the audience as a run-up for the release of the film. The stills had Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. It was Ben’s still that got the attention of the Twitterati for all the wrong reasons. The netizens were quick enough to judge and call out the bad CGI in that shot. Some criticized the choice of filming Batman in the day, and some even called it a cartoon.

Check the reactions below:

My god this looks terrible pic.twitter.com/07OryWc2CU — silenTdK 🎬 (@Alex68908170) April 14, 2023

My god this looks terrible pic.twitter.com/07OryWc2CU — silenTdK 🎬 (@Alex68908170) April 14, 2023

Ben Affleck Batman got that Sky Kids CGI pic.twitter.com/SWOOATPuJ9 — Raymond Zarille (@RaymondZarille) April 14, 2023

It’s ok. Batfleck looks like a toon, imo.

Too much light for a Batman movie, regardless 🕶️. — Seyn_The New One (@j_seyn) April 15, 2023

However, Ben Affleck recently has said that playing Batman in The Flash has helped him find his redemption with the character. The Ezra Miller starrer hits the big screen on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: John Wick Director Confirms Talks With Marvel For An Undisclosed Film, Is This For Blade Or Keanu Reeves’ MCU Debut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News