Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were once madly in love with each other; the famous couple met on the sets of the blockbuster film Twilight, fell in love, and dated each other for four years before parting ways. Their sizzling chemistry in the film was highly appreciated by the audience, and their s*x scene grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Today, we bring to you a throwback how they wanted to make an amazing s*x scene but they ended up reshooting it as the s*x scene was originally too steamy for a PG -13 rating. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Robert and Kristen went on to work in many blockbuster films, however, Twilight bought them maximum fame and success. The famous s*x scene is still one of the most epic, intimate scenes in the history of Hollywood films. But do you know the actors were forced to reshoot the scene?

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Ellen De Genres Show in 2011, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were asked why they were forced to reshoot their s*x scene. During the conversation, they hilariously revealed that one of them had shown a little more “butt crack” in the scene. Pattinson then joked about how the director just edited the crack out, because that was the part that pushed the movie over PG- 13 ratings.

Later, Kristen Stewart had even once opened up about n*dity in the film as well and revealed that she and Robert Pattinson had to most epic s*x scene of all time. Talking about the steamy scene and said, “It had to be transcendent and otherwordly, inhuman, better s*x than you can possibly ever imagine.” The actress confessed that she wanted to create a fantastic scene and wanted to impress her fans through the scene.

For the unversed, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s romance ended in a cheating scandal, however, they are on much better terms these days, and their chemistry in Twilight is still loved and adored.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Tom Holland Proved He Was Terrible At Keeping Secrets By Dropping Major Spoiler Of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Gave Andrew Garfield A Fit Of Laughter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News