Amy Adams and Kristen Stewart once came together for their movie, On The Road, which released in 2012. While the film failed to make an impression at the box office, the two actresses made quite a permanent impact on each other. Interestingly, their feelings for one another were quite different. Kristen had a crush on Amy and Amy was scared of Kristen. Their bonding has remained over time, and the two still have mutual admiration for each other.

On The Road was a multi-starrer adventure drama film. Apart from Amy and Kristen, Garrett Hedlund, Sam Riley, Alice Braga, Elisabeth Moss, and Kirsten Dunst were also part of the movie among others. Interestingly, despite being more experienced than Kristen, Amy was slightly apprehensive about working with a young actress. Scroll on to learn more.

While talking to E! News once, Amy Adams said, “I guess I’m getting to the point in my life where I’m suspicious of teenagers and I’m intimidated a little bit. She’s not a teenager, but she’s close enough, and I was very intimidated.” She revealed an instance when Kristen Stewart was shocked that she had read the Twilight series. Amy said, “I told (Stewart) I read the books and she was like, ‘You’ve read the books?’ She couldn’t compute it, but you have to imagine I was playing this sort of bedraggled drug addict, so she was like, ‘That doesn’t seem like the audience.’ But she was incredibly gracious and lovely.”

For the unversed, Amy Adams played an addict in the movie, and interestingly, according to Contact Music, she revealed that motherhood made her role easier. She said, “I couldn’t do method acting because I have a baby! When you have a baby, and you haven’t slept… I was doing nights by myself so I kind of felt like a drug addict anyway.”

Aside from Amy’s hesitance, Kristen Stewart was quite excited to work with the Disenchanted actress as she had a crush on her. She told Digital Spy, “And Amy Adams, man, she’s my favourite actress. I have a total crush on her because I got to work with her too – she’s awesome.”

