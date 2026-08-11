Ishqnama Box Office Day 18 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Punjabi romantic period drama Ishqnama has maintained a decent hold at the box office on its third Monday. Shehnaaz Gill and Jai Randhhawa starrer crossed the 10 crore mark in India during its second weekend and is now chasing the lifetime of Ishqan De Lekhe. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

How much has Ishqnama earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Ishnama collected 16 lakh on day 18 in India. It showed favorable growth over the third weekend. But there was a 24% drop on the third Monday, compared to 21 lakh collected last Friday.

The total box office collection in India now reaches 10.66 crore net. Ishqnama is made on an estimated budget of 20 crore. The makers have recovered 53% of the total investments. But there’s still a long margin to cover for the success tag.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.70 crore

Week 2: 3.70 crore

Day 15: 21 lakh

Day 16: 36 lakh

Day 17: 53 lakh

Day 18: 16 lakh

Total: 10.66 crore

Ishqnama vs Ishqan De Lekhe

Arvindr Khaira’s directorial now aims to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026. It needs 1.23 crore more to beat Isha Malviya and Gurnam Bhullar’s Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore). At the current pace, Saurabh Sachdeva’s co-starrer will take some time to achieve the milestone. All eyes are now on the momentum during the weekdays.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Carry On Jatta 4: 18.62 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Ishqnama: 10.66 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore

Ishqnama Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 10.66 crore

Budget recovery: 53.3%

India gross: 12.57 crore

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