Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 is pacing towards the 275 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Despite the mid-week blues, it is maintaining a steady run at the ticket windows. The comedy thriller is now only 17.53 crores away from emerging as Khiladi Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for day 12 collections!

Housefull 5 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 12

The early reviews were polarised. Despite that, Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has successfully managed to drive footfalls not only in India but also overseas. On day 12, Housefull 5 earned 1.56 crore gross at the overseas box office. The international total now surges to 55.82 crore gross.

Housefull 5 has performed way better than Akshay Kumar’s last release at the overseas box office. Sky Force had minted 15 crore gross in its lifetime. In comparison, the comedy thriller has accumulated 272% higher earnings.

How much has Housefull 5 earned worldwide in 12 days?

Housefull 5 is currently the 7th highest-grossing film of all time of Akshay Kumar, with earnings of 257.47 crore gross in 12 days. It is only 17.53 crores away from stealing the 6th spot from 2.0. After that, it will be a race against Mission Mangal and emerging as the highest-grossing film in the franchise by beating Housefull 4.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar below:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crores Good Newwz: 311.27 crores Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crores Housefull 4: 291.08 crores Mission Mangal: 287.18 crores 2.0: 275 crores Housefull 5: 257.47 crores Airlift: 231.60 crores OMG 2: 220 crores Rustom: 218.80 crores

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary (12 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net – 170.89 crores

India gross – 201.65 crores

Budget Recovery: 76%

Overseas gross – 55.82 crores

Worldwide gross – 257.47 crores

