Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): After enjoying an uninterrupted run for two weeks at the ticket window, it’s time for two other films to shine. Well, as you all know, Gadar 2 and Oh My God 2 are all set to hit the big screens and fans have been waiting for these sequels with bated breath. Before they hit the theatres, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer maintained momentum and minted good money. Scroll down for details.

The film which hit the screens on July 28, will complete two weeks of release tomorrow. Helmed by Karan Johar, it marked not only his directorial comeback but also the reunion of Gully Boy actors Alia and Ranveer. The film has garnered accolades since it was released by audiences and critics.

As per the early trends flowing in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seems to be unaffected till now. Reportedly, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has garnered 3-3.50 crore* at the box office. With the latest number, the total collections now stand at 120.58-121.08 crore*. For the unversed, the film collected Rs 117.58 crore till yesterday, i.e, within 13 days of its release.

For the unversed, Koimoi watched, reviewed and rated Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with 3.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “At the core, it’s all about the clash of two contrasting Desi families – the ‘Crazy Rich Indians’ power-packed Punjabis ‘Randhawas’ & the classy Bengali babus ‘Chatterjees’. But, it’s not Rocky (Ranveer Singh) & Rani (Alia Bhatt) who fall for each other to give birth to this emotional & entertaining carnage between two groups, it’s their grandparents. Yep, an important sub-plot made me think about Golmaal 3, but sooner than enough Karan Johar adds his twists and turns to mould this into Rocky & Rani’s ‘Prem Kahaani’.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

