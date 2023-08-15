Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Released on Friday, August 11, both the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer and the Akshay Kumar- Pankaj Tripathi starrer are performing well in theatres. While the Anil Sharma directorial continues to lead with its collection, the Amit Rai film is earning tons of love and appreciation from fans.

Despite a massive box office clash, both films have been working well, with the period action drama collecting over Rs 170 crore and the comedy-drama amassing over Rs 55 crore. Scroll down to know how much both films are likely to earn today.

As per the early trends flowing in, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are likely to create history with their Independence Day box office collections. According to it, the Sunny Deol film is making an uproar at the box office and is likely to earn Rs 57-59 crore; it might even surpass Rs 60 crore depending on the evening shows’ performance. The advance for its evening shows is huge and is the biggest Independence Day for any Indian film.

Akshay Kumar’s OMG is also doing well, with the early trends suggesting its Independence Day collection is more than double its first day (10.26 crore) and better than it did on Sunday (17.55 crore). It will likely collect Rs 19-21 crore, but it could increase with its evening shows.

Given these numbers, Gadar 2’s Day 5 collection will likely amount to Rs 230.58-232.58 crore and OMG 2’s to Rs 74.17-76.17 crore. Looking at these numbers, it’s a proud moment for the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film as it will enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club. Akshay Kumar and team can rejoice, too, as the film is working better than its opening day and first Saturday.

Despite facing a huge clash, both films are managing to bring their own set of audiences to the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

