It’s all happening for Gadar 2 and it’s getting increasing tough to keep pace with its collections when it comes to digging down the records. Yes, the Sunny Deol starrer is smashing records left, right and center and one can’t even fathom how many more new ones would be created in its lifetime run.

One major feat that the film has now accomplished is that of less than 5% drop that it has seen from Friday to Monday. No other film in history has ever managed that when collections are operating in such huge zone and here Gadar 2 has gone from 40.10 crores to 38.70 crores, which is simply historic. Let’s just make a note of this that we are witnessing history being created here and something monumental like this happens only once in 10-20 years.

Gadar 2 has now already netted 173.58 crores and with yet another 50 crores+ day on the cards today, the film is bound to surpass 225 crores mark. While this way the film will enter 200 Crore Club in just 5 days, with Wednesday and Thursday remaining in the week it will gather at least 50 crores more before closing the first week around 275 crores mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

