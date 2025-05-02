Why do we watch horror films? What draws us to fear, to the thrill of being scared? Over time, the horror genre has transformed, but many modern horror films no longer have the same impact, largely because they’ve become predictable. We often see the scares coming, making the experience less terrifying. Even in Mollywood, the trend is similar. Yet, the Malayalam film industry has a rich legacy of horror that dates back to its black-and-white era. In this piece, we’ll look at five recent Malayalam horror films that are still worth watching for their unique take on the genre.

5. Vadakkan (2025)

Available On: Prime Video

Vadakkan stars Kishore Kumar G. as a paranormal investigator originally from Kerala, who is now based overseas. He is summoned back to his homeland after several contestants and crew members of a reality TV show are found dead under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind only one survivor. The Kerala police remain skeptical of any supernatural explanation, prompting the need for a deeper, unconventional investigation. Though the film steers away from traditional horror and doesn’t aim to frighten, it carries an indie charm and features a sincere performance at its core. However, the overall experience is somewhat uneven, making the film a mixed bag.

4. Romancham (2023)

Available On: Jio Hotstar

Romancham isn’t your typical horror film; it’s a horror comedy, and it does not attempt to actually scare you. Loosely based on real incidents from director Jithu Madhavan’s own life, the story unfolds in a rented house in Bangalore, where a group of jobless bachelors live together. Only one has a steady job, while the others are still figuring life out. Bored and curious, they decide to try out a Ouija board one day, but things take an unexpected turn when they actually make contact with a spirit, and that’s when the real chaos begins. The film features a solid background score by Sushin Shyam and the song Aadharanjali, which became a massive hit at the time.

3. Kumari (2022)

Available On: Netflix

Set in the 1970s or 80s, Kumari follows a newlywed woman, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi, who moves into her husband’s ancestral mansion. There’s an unsettling atmosphere that everyone around her seems to understand, but no one speaks of. Unaware of the dark undercurrents, she begins to dig deeper. As the truth edges closer, the real question emerges: is she or her kin in danger? And perhaps more hauntingly, would it have been safer to remain blissfully unaware?

2. The Priest (2021)

Available On: Prime Video

The Priest isn’t purely a horror film; it blends elements of an investigative thriller, something many horror films attempt, but this one leans more into it. The movie stars Mammootty as a ghost hunter and marks the directorial debut of Rekhachithram’s Jofin T. Chacko. The plot revolves around an orphan girl who is attached to her school teacher and often wanders away from the orphanage. She’s generally quiet and withdrawn and appears disturbed. But are her behavioral issues rooted in something supernatural? She witnesses something she wasn’t supposed to see. A killer is sent to silence her, but mysteriously fails. Something, or someone, is protecting her. But what exactly is it?

1. Bramayugam (2024)

Available On: SonyLiv

Bramayugam, another notable film featuring Mammootty, needs little introduction, especially if you’re slightly familiar with Mollywood. With its striking black-and-white visuals and a captivating background score by Christo Xavier, the film creates an immersive, otherworldly atmosphere. While it’s a gripping experience overall, the plot twist might feel a bit predictable. Still, the film unfolds with layers of meaning, revealing that nothing is as it seems on a first viewing. We’ve already published a detailed analysis exploring the depths of Bramayugam, so if you’ve seen it once, be sure to check out this article and consider giving the film a second watch.

