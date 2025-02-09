Vadakkan, the Malayalam horror-paranormal thriller, has been making waves at film festivals around the globe. However, the general audience hasn’t had the chance to watch it yet. That’s about to change, as the makers have announced its theatrical release and unveiled a striking first-look poster.

Before hitting the theaters, Vadakkan has already earned significant acclaim. The film won the Best Supernatural Thriller Award at the Fright Night Film Fest held in Kentucky in 2024, marking a historic milestone as the first Malayalam film to achieve this honor. In Europe, it bagged the Best Feature Film award at the Red Movie Awards in France and was showcased at the prestigious Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival.

With such achievements under its belt, seeing how Vadakkan performs at the box office will be exciting!

Vadakkan: Plot

Vadakkan is rooted in Malabari folklore. The story begins with a reality show challenge where contestants are sent to an abandoned, haunted house ruled by a malevolent deity. What starts as a thrill-seeking adventure spirals into horror when the contestants are found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The official explanation for their deaths is carbon monoxide poisoning, but the truth conceals something far more sinister. A paranormal investigator based in Helsinki, working under the Vatican’s directives, is dispatched to Kerala to uncover the secrets hidden in the shadows.

Vadakkan: Cast And Crew

Directed by Sajeed A and written by the director himself and Unni R, the film stars Kishore Kumar G., Merin Philip, Maala Parvathi, Shruthy Menon, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Kalesh Ramanand, Ravi Venkatraman, Krisheka Patel, Aryan Katuria, S.V. Krishna Shankar, and Garggi Ananthan.

The cinematography is handled by Keiko Nakahara, with editing by Sooraj E.S. and music composed by Zebunnisa Bangash and Bijibal. Produced by Bhavya Nidhi Sharma, Jaideep Singh, and Kanupriya Gupta, the film is brought to life under the banner of Offbeet Studios.

Vadakkan: Release Date

The film will be released theatrically on March 7, 2025. In addition to its original Malayalam version, it will be released in dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, covering all major South Indian languages.

Vadakkan Audio Trailer:

