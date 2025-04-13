Explosions, car chases, bone-crunching falls! These cinematic spectacles have long ignited audiences’ imaginations, but strangely, never caught the golden eye of the Oscars. For nearly a hundred years, while gowns dazzled and actors teared up in front of microphones, the daredevils behind the action remained unsung. But that silence ends in 2028.

Lights, Camera… Recognition!

In a decision that’s been simmering behind the scenes for years, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally hit the green light on a long-overdue change. The 100th Academy Awards will, for the first time, honor the brilliance behind movie stunts with a brand-new category: Best Stunt Design.

The films released in 2027 will be the first contenders to compete for this coveted recognition, a landmark shift for an industry that’s always had explosions without acknowledgment.

A Hero Behind the Movement

The road to this moment wasn’t paved with red carpet but with grit, and relentless advocacy. At the centre of the movement stood David Leitch, a man who traded bruises for box office gold. From his stunt days to directing high-octane hits like John Wick and Deadpool 2, Leitch became a driving force behind the campaign to give stunt professionals their long-overdue spotlight. He pitched, he pushed, and ultimately, he prevailed.

Meanwhile, the Stuntmen’s Association, under president Jeff Wolfe, erupted in celebration. “I can’t express enough how thrilled and proud we are to see the Academy recognize the art and craft of stunt action design with its own Oscar category. This is a historic moment for our community,” he said, according to Screenant.

He added, “For decades, stunt performers, coordinators, and action designers have played a crucial role in shaping the cinematic experience, often putting their bodies on the line to bring unforgettable moments to the screen. This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It’s not just a win for our industry — it’s a win for storytelling.”

The Oscars have often been slow to evolve, but in embracing the daring artists who turn action into art, the Academy is finally catching up with the heartbeat of contemporary cinema.

