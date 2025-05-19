With season 27 on the way after a recent renewal, Law and Order SVU is set to see a lot of big changes. Based on the journeys of detectives of the Special Victims Unit, the crime drama, which premiered in September 1999, stars names like Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, and Kevin Kane.

But the hit show has seen a lot of casting changes over the decades and it seems like season 27 will be featuring plenty of those changes again with characters deaths and actor exits. Here’s what we know about the status of the cats, including which names are returning and which will not be returned.

Law & Order SVU Season 27: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, will be back for season 27. “I’m obviously not done with SVU, and I have so much responsibility there still,” she revealed last year, and revealed that the show has kept her “artistically challenged” and given her “incredible moments,” making it a happy ride.

Ice-T portrays Fin Tutuola, and he has been open about how he feels Law and Order SVU can even go up to 30 seasons. Even though there is no confirmation about his return, he has also not been revealed to have left. Peter Scanavino plays Dominick “Sonny” Carisi and is expected to return.

Octavio Pisano, who portrays Detective Joe Velasco, and Juliana Martinez, who essays the role of Detective Kate Silva, are confirmed to have exited the series. The two will not be back for season 27 of the police procedural. Kevin Kane plays Terry Bruno and is also expected to return to the series.

Kelli Giddish plays Amanda Rollins and was seen as a guest star in a few episodes of seasons 25 and 26. She has officially been confirmed to be a series regular in the upcoming season. Christopher Meloni essays Elliot Stabler and is a fan-favorite, especially his romance with a character.

Supporters of Law and Order: SVU want to see a romance between Elliot and Olivia. “I’m always open to opening that can of worms. It’s powers that are above me,” he shared with US Weekly, referring to how he would love to explore the relationship but the decision has to be taken by the creators.

Season 26 of Law and Order SVU premiered in October 2024 and wrapped up in May 2025 after 22 episodes. Meanwhile, Michele Fazekas will replace David Graziano as the showrunner for season 27, marking the very first time in the show’s history a woman showrunner will take over the reins.

According to TV Line, Law and Order SVU, is averaging 5.7 million total viewers, and out of the 11 shows that NBC has aired this season, it ranks number four on the list. Stay tuned for details about the upcoming season.

