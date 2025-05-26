Netflix users have stumbled upon a twisted little horror series that seems to have slipped under nearly everyone’s radar. It came out back in 2021, gathered up strong reviews, and yet somehow managed to stay hidden, until now.

The Disturbing Netflix Series You Probably Missed and Its Plot

The show is now making a strong comeback, not because of big-budget promos or algorithm pushes, but thanks to a viral Reddit thread where someone went hunting for shows that ‘trigger anxiety, paranoia, and emotional disturbance,’ per LadBible. As a result, his post sparked a wave of attention toward a limited series named Brand New Cherry Flavor.

The story, starring Rose Salazar, Catherine Keener, and Manny Jacinto, follows a young filmmaker in 90s Hollywood who gets caught up in something far darker than career politics. After impressing a producer with her short film, she secures a deal, one that would let her direct a full-length feature.

However, things shift quickly when she pushes back against his unwanted advances and finds herself cut out of her own project. Instead of walking away, she turns to something older than contracts and more terrifying than industry rejection in the form of a witch.

This Netflix Horror Series Is A Must-Watch

The Netflix show has an impressive critics and audience score, both standing at 76% as of now (Via Rotten Tomatoes). Karl Quinn of The Age (Australia) reviewed, “An utterly bonkers noirish thriller that is one of the best shows on Netflix right now.”

Brad Newsome of Sydney Morning Herald wrote, “This surprising and deeply grotesque horror story is set in the ’90s, and it’s very much one for our times.” Caroline Framke of Variety echoed, “A dark and twisty series that delights in getting truly gross, Netflix’s newest tells a scattered tale of vengeance and ownership that’s lucky to have a stellar performance at its center.”

One viewer wrote, “I’ve been watching Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix and it’s been soooooo good. So fucked up and good.” Another tweeted, “Like Rosa Salazar in Brand New Cherry Flavor (the meta worked with Hollywood having just sabotaged her big break in Alita like in the show when she gets revenge on the Hollywood producer who screwed her over). Great horror show on Netflix if you’ve not watched it yet.”

A third said, “Just finished binging Brand New Cherry Flavor, on Netflix. I give it. 👍👍” Someone else said, “This one is on Netflix.. it’s called Brand New Cherry Flavor. I don’t know if it’s STILL on but it’s insane stuff..”

Brand New Cherry Flavor is streaming now on Netflix.

