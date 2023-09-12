Hollywood icon Robert De Niro usually manages to stay away from controversies but at the peak of his career, i.e. in the ‘90s, the actor landed in a legal trouble which made headlines all over the gossip columns. The actor, in 1998 was detained by French Police and was grilled for nine hours over a pr*stitution ring. But how did De Niro get involve here? Scroll down to know the details.

Robert De Niro is best known for his iconic movies like The Godfather series, Taxi Driver, The Irishman, Awakenings, Goodfellas, Casino and a few others. On the personal front, the Hollywood legend recently made headlines when his 19-year-old grandson, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez was found dead after he took a combination of illegal drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

Circling back to Robert De Niro’s 1998 controversy, according to The List, the actor was suspected of being part of an international pr*stitution ring. De Niro was then detained by the French Police after his name was reportedly found in an address book of an investigation a year ago of a different pr*stitution ring. The actor, however, maintained his innocence as his attorney claimed that De Niro knew a lot of gorgeous women and hence his name being found in an address book was not unusual. “I can categorically state, indeed Mr. De Niro has authorized me to do so, that he has never in his life ever paid to have any woman, including these three in question,” said the actor’s attorney.

Robert De Niro’s attorney further shared, “The judge, in my opinion, broke the law twice concerning my client. Firstly I believe it was the judge himself that authorized De Niro’s name to be leaked in connection with the inquiry, and secondly, my client never received a summons and was therefore illegally detained.”

The interrogation pissed the Oscar-winning star so much that he vowed never to come back to France. “I will never return to France,” said De Niro.

He added, “I will advise my friends against going to France. I don’t see any reason why I should hang on to that thing which comes from a country which flouts its own motto ‘liberty, equality and fraternity.’ I’m well beyond what one might call furious.” However, De Niro came back to the country a decade later for the Cannes Film Festival.

