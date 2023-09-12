Eminem is one of the biggest global icons and apart from his work, the hip-hop heavyweight is also known to be a family man. The rapper is very close to his daughter Hailie Jade. But do you guys know, Eminem also has an adopted child named Stevie. They was formerly known as Whitney, before they came out as non-binary in 2021. Stevie, however, once seemingly took a dig at Eminem for hiding about his adopted child while going on a social media rant.

Eminem adopted Stevie after he got back with Kim Scott. Kim gave birth to Stevie with a man named Eric Hartter- whom she dated when she was on a break from Eminem. The award-winning rap icon has also raised another adopted daughter named Alaina.

Speaking of the controversy, according to The Mirror, Eminem’s non-binary child Stevie took to TikTok where they spoke about how they was not told about being adopted. In a clip posted on social media, Stevie wrote what others spoke about him, “He’s not your real dad. You’re adopted” to which they responded, “No, he is my real dad. You’re my real dad, right? Am I adopted?” While appearing to take a dig at Eminem, Stevie in the post continued, “I am your real dad. *gets sent an article of my biological dads death and shows my grandma,” further stating, “I’m sorry they wouldn’t tell you about him.”

The adopted teen of the Oscar-winning rapper then lip-syncs the lyrics of the song Adventure Time’s Remember You in the video with the words, “Marceline, is it just you and me in the wreckage of the world? That must be so confusing for a little girl.”

Eminem or his rep never responded to the social media video. The rapper’s adopted child had announced their pronouns in a TikTok video asking their followers to use the pronouns they/he/she. In the bio, they wrote, “any pronouns.”

Stevie shared a video where they showed their transformation over the years and captioned the post as, “”Watch me become more comfortable with myself” while adding the hashtags #genderfluid, #bi and #nonbinary. Interestingly, the video was like by Eminem’s biological daughter Hailie.

