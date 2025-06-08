Swwapnil Joshi’s Gujarati debut Shubhchintak starring Manasi Parekh has achieved a milestone at the box office. In 9 days, the film stands at a total of 1.24 crore at the box office. However, it has already achieved its first milestone at the box office!

Rated 8 on IMDb and helmed by Nisarg Vaidya, the film marks the debut of Swwapnil Joshi. It is produced by Manasi Parekh, who also stars in the gangster drama. The official synopsis of the film says, “Novice Meghna and her two accomplices plot to honey trap Sanjay for revenge, facing humorous and moral challenges. Will she let revenge consume her?”

Shubhchintak Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, June 7, Shubhchintak earned 8 lakh at the box office. This is a 100% jump from the previous day, which earned 4 lakh.

10th Highest-Grossing Gujarati Film of 2025

Swwapnil Joshi‘s Gujarati debut has surpassed Taaro Thayo to claim the 10th spot in the list of highest-grossing Gujarat films of 2025. It would be interesting to see if it reaches the top 5, surpassing Bhram’s 3.83 crore.

Shubhchintak Budget & Recovery

The budget of the film, as confirmed by the producer Manasi Parekh, is 5 crore. Currently, it has recovered only 24.8% of its budget, and it might be a long road for the film to recover the entire budget. Once it does achieve this herculean task, it will also be roaring as the third-highest Gujarati grosser of the year!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Gujarati films of 2025. (India net collections)

Umbarro: 14.67 crore All The Best Pandya: 12.07 crore Jai Mata Ji – Lets Rock: 8.01 crore Faati Ne?: 4.68 crore Bhram: 3.83 crore Mithada Maheman: 3.76 crore Mom Tane Nai Samjay: 3.2 crore Jija Sala Jija: 2.62 crore Kaashi Raaghav: 1.35 crore Shubhchintak: 1.24 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jarann Box Office Day 2: With 125% Jump In 24 Hrs, Anees Bazmee’s Amruta Subhash Film Only 31 Lakh Away From A Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News