Taylor swift does not shy away from calling people out for their mean attitude but there was a time when she was taken for granted especially by a few well-known names in the industry. In the year 2013, the Bad Blood singer appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ show and the interaction left quite a few viewers furious and confused. She was clearly cornered in the name of humour and fans felt the whole episode was simply mean and tasteless.

For the unversed, Taylor has previously been a part of numerous controversies and some of them even involved her ex-lovers. She has written multiple songs about love and heartbreak, even dedicating a few to famous personalities like Harry Styles and John Mayer, amongst others.

In the beginning of their conversation together, Ellen DeGeneres kept implying that Taylor Swift and Zac Effron were an item, even though the singer clearly denied the rumours. Taylor seemed clearly uncomfortable about where the conversation was heading and Ellen refused to let it pass. She was even heard saying, “Yes you did, why do you deny it?”

A few minutes later, the talk show host insisted on playing a game to understand Taylor Swift’s song ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’ and whom it was about. Even though Taylor did not want to be a part of it, she was handed a bell to ring whenever the picture of the particular person came up on screen.

“I don’t know if I’m going to do this. This is the one thing that I have, it’s like the one shred of dignity that I have…. People go and make guesses about it and the only thing that I have is like that one card.”, Taylor clarified but Ellen did not leave her an option.

At one point Taylor just held up the bell without ringing it for anyone and said, “Do you know how badly this makes me feel?”. She was clearly on the verge of tearing up, repeatedly asking Ellen to stop.

Once the game came to an end, Taylor Swift even expressed herself in clear words. “It makes me feel so bad about myself every time I come up here you put like a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being.”, she said.

