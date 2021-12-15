Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home releases this Friday and Marvel fans across the globe are going crazy reading the early reviews of the film. According to netizens, in the post-credits scene of Tom’s film, the makers have also given a glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ trailer and it has now leaked online on social media. And guess what, who’s making a big cameo in this one? Scroll below to see.

The early reviews for Tom’s upcoming flick are mind-boggling and fans are calling it the best ‘Spider-Man’ film till date. Quite a big claim, isn’t it? But we don’t doubt the capabilities of the makers.

Now, a video of post-credit scenes from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has gone viral which happens to be the trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ and fans can’t keep calm about it.

A netizen took to his Twitter account and shared the first glimpse of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness trailer.

Take a look at it here: (Don’t watch it if you don’t want SPOILERS)

From the looks of it, it seems to be from the post-credit scenes of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Reacting to the tweet, a user commented, “…I literally screamed “No f*cking way!” OOH, I got chills!~ XD”. Another user commented, “This is the next film to release after no way home, does this mean that no way home ends with the multiverse in complete chaos?” A third user commented, “OH MAN IT’S NIGHTMARE, the next villain”.

What are your thoughts on Doctor Strange’s new leaked trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

