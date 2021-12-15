When Shah Rukh Khan Lost His Cool On Egyptian Prankster Ramez Galal & Almost Punched Him: “Did You Call Me All The Way From India For This?”

Shah Rukh Khan is not just known for his romance or acting skills, but he’s also famous for his humour and witty responses during the interviews. Whenever someone jokes with SRK he mocks them with a funnier joke but there was a time when the superstar lost his cool on Egyptian comedian and prankster Ramez Galal’s TV show, Ramez Underground.

For the unversed, the host is known for doing popular pranks on celebrities. Apart from the Swades star, he has already pranked Paris Hilton, Steven Seagal, and Antonio Banderas in the past.

As the video starts, Shah Rukh Khan is part of the prank and everyone around him already knew what was going to happen, except for the superstar. He can be seen meeting TV presenter Nishan, who takes his interview. Later they’re seen going for a ride in Dubai’s sand but soon the driver acts as if he has lost his way and they get stuck in quicksand.

As their vehicle starts submerging in the quicksand, Shah Rukh Khan becomes nervous and tries to help others but trouble isn’t over yet. Prankster Ramez Galal wears a Komodo Dragon suit to frighten them, and as soon as the prank becomes more serious, Ramez reveals himself from the costume and claims it was just a prank.

Seeing this, SRK becomes furious, he shouts and beats the host as soon as he’s pulled out of the quicksand. An angry Khan asks, “Did you call me all the way from India for this?” Ramez looks tense and asks for forgiveness, he even touches the superstar’s feet. The actor then drags him and tries to bury him in the sand.

At the time it looked funny, but later when Shah Rukh Khan’s selfie with Ramez Galal surfaced online, many believed it was staged and that was not SRK’s genuine reaction.

According to the news publication Al-Alam, a source revealed that the Chak De India star was paid $400,000 (approx Rs 2 crore) to appear on Ramez Underground.

Later, confirming the news, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani told Hindustan Times, “Yes, it was staged and Shah Rukh was aware and was acting as if he was angry.” However, she did not reveal if he was paid or not.

