Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is now basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster film Sooryavanshi. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and his fans would do anything just to take a glimpse of their favourite Bollywood star. And sometimes the craze goes haywire.

The alleged incident happened back in 2016 when the Bell Bottom star’s fans were waiting outside the airport to greet him. One of the fans wanted to have a selfie with the actor and so he came close to Akki but things spiralled out of control.

Reportedly Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard punched the fan in the face and the incident shocked everyone present there. The moment was captured by an onlooker in a video which soon became viral on the internet. Several netizens also condemned the bodyguard’s act.

However, Khiladi Kumar was unaware of the incident and when he came to know about it, he reprimanded his bodyguard for the insensitive act. He then took to Twitter to apologize to his fan and has also warned the bodyguard to not repeat such a thing ever.

Akshay Kumar wrote, “What happened that day was unfortunate and uncalled for. I was at the airport and I heard a commotion which made me turn around, I didn’t notice anything wrong so I walked on. It was later brought to my notice that my bodyguard had punched a fan. I have reprimanded him and given him a strict warning for the same. My sincere apology to the fan who was hurt. I hold my fans in the highest regard and such incidents are always upsetting. I will ensure such a scenario is avoided in the future.”

A similar incident occurred in 2014 as well when Akshay’s bodyguard has slapped a fan, who was dentist after he tried to come close to the actor during a film shoot outside a residential building in Malad.

