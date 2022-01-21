Actor Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Gen-Z fashionista slipped into a trendy bralette and faux leather pants for the promotions of the film and set the internet on fire.

Ananya took to Instagram today to share several pictures unveiling her look for Gehraiyaan promotions. She captioned the post, “#Gehraiyaan promotions legggggoooo. trailer out now.”

Ananya Panday teamed the bralette-styled top with chocolate brown faux leather straight-fit pants featuring front pleats, loose silhouette, high-rise waistline, and ankle-length cuffs. She rounded off the attire with an animal printed above-the-ankle high-heeled boots.

Ananya Panday will be seen romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time in ‘Gehraiyaan’. The trailer of the film saw the actress in a new light as a performer, for which her fans are waiting with a bated breath.

Ananya Panday recalled shooting for the film, she said: “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path.”

The actress said that Tia has been one of her favourite characters to play and the way Shakun Batra has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing.

Actor Dhairya Karwa added: “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audiencee. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie.”

Apart from ‘Gehraiyaan‘, Ananya Panday will also be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and ‘Liger’.

