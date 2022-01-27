Bigg Boss 15 is in its final week and we’ll finally know who comes out as the ultimate winner. All these years in the history of the reality show there have been numerous fights in the house while there are some memorable moments among contestants. Similarly, when Sunny Leone and Amar Upadhyay participated in the 5th season, the two housemates became good friends. However, their equations changed after the show was over. Scroll below to know what happened.

Reportedly, when the show got over the Jism actress accused the male actor of being too touchy while performing the house tasks. She also claimed during the rain party the actor tried to do dirty dancing with her. However, the news didn’t go well with the Molkki star as she slammed Sunny for such remarks.

Reacting to Sunny Leone’s claim Amar Upadhyay told ETimes, “What the hell have I done to her? I merely kissed her hand in a task! And what does she think she will have to do in Jism 2? Wahan hath nahin bahut kuch kiss karenge! The fact is that XXX-p*rn star Sunny Leone is trying to fool Indian public! Bringing her in a family show like Bigg Boss doesn’t augur well for Indian culture.”

Amar Upadhyay adds, “Just read the 250-plus comments that have been posted on the Bigg Boss’ website on that particular episode of Sunny and me. Women have openly blasted her for making false accusations against me. She is ruining the psyche of 12-year-old boys in India, who are now doing google search on her after reading about her pornographic escapades and seeing her on telly.”

“I wonder why has Sunny come to India? Kya woh yahan apne paap dhone aayi hai? After doing all those pornographic activities in front of public along with her so-called husband – who is a lukha and sporting those silly tattoos – she is now accusing me of trying to be physical with her? Excuse me!”

Giving an example of his past working experience with top telly actresses and what they think about him, Amar Upadhyay says, “I have worked with actresses like Divya Seth, Smriti Irani, Aditi Govitrikar, Raima Sen among others. And till date, all these women adore me! I’m here in this industry for 18 years, and I have earned people’s respect as a man of character. I had participated in a game show like Bigg Boss to play a mind-game and not to make relations or for anything else! I was angry with myself when my basic decency made me keep quiet even as I was being accused of weird things in the house because I didn’t want to disrespect a woman on national TV, even if she (Sunny Leone) is a porn star.”

