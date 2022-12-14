Popular Korean music producers singer Bobby Jung who is also known as Jung Dae Wook Ye of a popular music album, duo, autumn vacation has been sent to prison for one year. Reportedly, he was being investigated for allegedly filming a woman nude without her consent.

On Wednesday, the court directed Bobby to 40 hours of sexual violence education along with a five-year ban from employment in any facilities involving serving children, youth, or disabled people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobby Jung had earlier worked on several songs, most of them superhit songs from the Korean entertainment industry. He even worked with BTS and Tomorrow x Together. A few of his popular songs are I’m Fine, Filter, Home, 134340, Dream Glow, Way Home, Roller Coaster, and 20 cm among others.

As reported by Allkpop, according to Seoul Western District Court said during the final verdict on the case, “Bobby Jung filmed the victim’s body illegally without consent, and the victim is experiencing significant mental shock and humiliation. While the victim’s side is requesting severe punishment for Jung’s action, Jung did not demonstrate an attitude of reflection.”

In 2020 as well, Bobby Jung was accused of illegally filming sexually assaulting someone. That matter created a storm on the internet of the family, and members of the accuser came out in public against Bobby. Also, many fans reacted strongly to those accusations and even demanded a ban on his work. There was a huge campaign where all the songs he curated or sang were asked to be boycotted.

Amidst all this chaos Autumn Vacation’s concert also got cancelled and that led to the deactivation of Bobby’s account from Instagram.

MBC news reported that the victim took her own life, leaving a note which said, “I am suffering due to someone.” Earlier this year, the case was dismissed by prosecutors reportedly.

Must Read: BTS’ Jin Enters Korean Military Boot Camp To Serve His Mandatory Military Service

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News