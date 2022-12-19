Actor Hugh Jackman, the man who is known across the globe for bringing to life James ‘Logan’ Howlett aka Wolverine via the X-Men movies, has revealed he has begun visiting a therapist. The actor, in a recent conversation, opened up about his therapy sessions to deal with his past and heal the wound it caused. He also spoke about how he felt after attending it.

For those who don’t know, Hugh’s had a difficult childhood given that his mother Grace abandoned the family in Australia and returned to the UK when he was 8. He even went as far as calling the incident ‘traumatic’ in a January 2018 conversation. He even revealed that this move – and his mother’s left his father Christopher Jackman in the late ‘70s, led to his sisters – Zoe and Sonya, going to the UK and he and his brothers – Ian and Ralph, living with their dad in Sydney.

As reported by Daily Mail, while in a chat with WHO Magazine this week, Hugh Jackman revealed he has begun therapy in order to heal his past wounds. The site noted the Wolverine star telling the publication, “I just started it recently. It’s helped me a lot… We all need a village.”

As per the article, Hugh Jackman further stated, “You need a friend you can unload everything. [Also] having someone really smart, who’s a little a bit removed from your world can be really helpful.” The X-Men fame also added that he is learning to make peace with his past and communicate better with his loved ones through the sessions.

He said that therapy helped him most with, “Understanding my past and how it’s informing my thinking unconsciously – getting to really understand some of the patterns that I was unconsciously just repeating. And, most importantly, helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them.”

We are proud of you Hugh Jackman for seeking help to overcome the trauma of your past.

