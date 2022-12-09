Kate Winslet, since Titanic, has been ruling over our hearts with her beauty, glamour, and versatile acting skills. She has worked on various prestigious projects, including the Divergent series, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Minds, and many more. She was last seen in the series Mare of Easttown and received a lot of critical appreciation. However, Kate has reunited with her Titanic director James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, and each day she has been challenging herself.

As per new reports, Kate has created history and broke Tom Cruise’s record while filming for Avatar 2. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Kate Winslet has managed to hold her breath underwater for a scene in Avatar: The Way of Water for seven minutes and 12 seconds, breaking Tom Cruise‘s record from Mission: Impossible. Talking about the same, the actress said in a media conversation, “It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again.”

Sharing further how rigorous training she had to do for the scene, Kate Winslet shared, “That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it.”

As per a report in FandomWire, Kate Winslet further added her experience and said, “Once you get down there, everyone has to do a certain sequence of signals to let everyone else know that they’re okay. There’s a lot of technical stuff that you have to go through before you can just perform and it is quite strange. Obviously, everything happens much slower in the water, your body doesn’t always move as quickly as you might like it too. Especially if you’re doing a battle sequence.”

Well, it was one hell of a task, and we can’t wait to see Kate Winselt’s take on Avatar: The Way of Water. What about you? Let us know!

