Dakota Johnson who ruled over our hearts as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey ventures, is also a fashionista by heart. She loves to dress up and put on her best fashion foot forward to make a statement with her looks. Be it a film promotional event or a red carpet look or an award show, Dakota has always come donning the best self. Today, we bring you to a recent look of hers where she absolutely took our breath away. Check out!

Dakota has a unique sense when it comes to fashion. She is known for opting for sartorial and bold choices. She never shied away from flaunting her toned figure in revealing clothes.

Recently, a few months back, while attending the Tribeca Film Festival and walking on the red carpet, Dakota Johnson made quite a statement in a white blazer dress. However, it was not some regular, ordinary white blazer outfit. The minidress had a bejewelled backless detailing that added a charm to the whole look. She completed the whole by ditching any prominent jewellery except a few diamond ear cuffs from Ana Khouri, sparkly silver pumps and a Gucci black bag.

Check out the pictures shared on Twitter here:

For makeup, Dakota Johnson opted for a full coverage foundation, along with contoured and blushed cheeks. She emphasized the look with defined brows, smokey eyes and kohl-rimmed eyes with lots of mascara, highlighted cheekbones and accentuating areas. She completed the look with brown lip shade to add a bold colour to the whole look, she tied her hair in a sleek messy bun, and left a few strands loose to add an edge.

Dakota loves to play with her fashion sense and her hair colour. Every now and then, she shifts from dark brown to shades of blonde. Her whole s*xy touch to the plain and simple blazer dress is everything that we root for! And, honestly we cannot calm ourselves over her beauty.

Tell us, did you like Dakota Johnson’s s*xy white blazer look? Let us know in the comments!

