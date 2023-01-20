Popular Hollywood singer Rihanna needs no separate introduction. Everybody knows her through her variety of work. She is a singer, mother, entrepreneur, and social media influencer, and she does it all! She enjoys a massive fanbase on social media handles, and her fans admire her work and her fashion styles too. Not only for her work, but Rihanna is also famous because of her wit. Today we bring you this throwback video, where she can be seen teaching how to put mascara, but we bet you would laugh with her too, as you watch the video for this reason. Check out the video below to know the reason!

RiRi owns a beauty product brand named Fenty Beauty along with a lingerie line named Savage x Fenty. And across the world, her brands are famous among all fashion enthusiasts!

Advertisement

Advertisement

We came across this throwback video on our Instagram feed today, where Rihanna can be seen giving a tutorial on how to put mascara on the lashes. While doing so, she can be heard saying, “Very very big on them being black, fat, thick and long.”

After a while she can be seen snickering and laughing and saying, “with the tip of the brush, you can go as wild as you can. Especially on the inner corners” and bursted out laughing asking the DOP “is this bad?” And, well, RiRi, we can surely say it’s too much of double-meaning statements to handle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Eyelash Extensions by DOLLFACE (@coco_la_schar)

The comments on the video were quite how we were feeling after watching it. One of them wrote, “The person in the background cracking up had me rolling”, another one penned, “The next time my teacher tells me to grow up imma show her this 😂😂”

Another netizen commented, “We all share the same brain cells”, one of the comments can be read as, “Now I’m never gonna forget how to apply mascara.”

Well, we neither! What are your thoughts about Rihanna’s description on mascara application? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Wednesday Fans Demand Percy Hynes White’s Removal Following Allegations That His Group Used To Get Women High For Having S*x & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News