One of the biggest phenomena in the world of entertainment in the last couple of months surprisingly happened to be Netflix’s Wednesday. The show was a spin-off of the cult classic The Addams Family and went on to impress everyone across the globe making way for Jenna Ortega to become a household name and even get the second season of the show in her kitty. But while she is a star in the making, what if we tell you that another Netflix superstar might join her and it is none other than Millie Bobby Brown?

Well, Wednesday captures the life of Wednesday Addams in her years as a student when she was trying to master the power of her psychic ability. It shows her adventure in the school and the secret that are buried beneath. With the massive success that the season 1 enjoyed, Netflix has already green signaled a new season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as the team Wednesday is already on the sets, the netizens feel that there is a massive addition in the cast and one that can change the course of the show. Yes, if the viral reports referring to the latest Instagram post are to be believed, Millie Bobby Brown is all set to join Jenna Ortega in the season 2. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Millie Bobby Brown who became a household name with Netflix’s another crown jewel Stranger Things is the fastest growing Hollywood star. She is also the lead of Enola Holmes co-starring Henry Cavill. The actor now took to her verified Instagram handle to share a picture form the sets of an unrevealed projects and captioned it as “On Wednesday’s we work”. This was enough to cater the fanbase who are now speculating that she is a part of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The caption has been called as a subtle hint and an informal announcement by Millie Bobby Brown who is on a roll in her career. The fact that the upcoming season of Stranger Things, which is the fifth will be the final one, is also serving as a strong reason why Netflix could make her stay by offering another major IP show to her kitty. Only time can tell. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Stranger Things: Finn Wolfhard Defends His Kissing Skills After Millie Bobby Brown Calls Him A Lousy Kisser; Says, “I Was Twelve, So…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News