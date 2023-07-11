Ever since the web medium has taken over, the audience has been delighted with so many options for entertainment. However, as there are some censorship discounts as compared to films, we can see n*dity being often used for scenes. And yes, there are mixed opinions about the same. Here’s now what Nargis Fakhri has to say about it, as she even talks about going n*ked for OTT.

A few days back, Ameesha Patel made a controversial statement about the OTT medium by saying the medium is full of “homosexuality, gay-lesbianism” during her interview with Bollywood Hungama. Her remark fetched mixed reactions, and many felt she hurt the marginalized community.

Nargis Fakhri, during her recent interview, made it clear that she won’t drop her clothes to film a s*x scene in a web series. She said, “I would never be n*ked for a project. I have a problem with n*dity,” reports Hindustan Times. She further said that she’s open to play lesbian on screen. “I wouldn’t mind that because playing a homosexual or being shown as a woman married to another woman doesn’t bother me. Playing any character for me is part of my job. You’re acting and I think that’s totally fine,” the actress quoted.

Nargis Fakhri also talked about the scenes that make people uncomfortable, and instead of criticising them, she said, “The audience has a choice to watch it or not. They can choose to switch it off or watch something else. That’s the beauty of OTT platform. There are so many options out there.”

On the work front, Nargis will be next seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

