The pre-release video of Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan effortlessly surpassed all previous records held by teasers and trailers in the Indian film industry in terms of 24-hour view counts. With 112m views across all platforms, the video’s immense traction has shattered the existing benchmarks, establishing a new pinnacle for the Indian film industry.

Jawan’s Prevue reigns supreme as the most-watched video in the first 24 hours, a testament to SRK’s widespread popularity, the universal appeal of the film and the rising anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The record-breaking views for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan signify the power of engaging storytelling and effective marketing in an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.

The video has surpassed all expectations and left a significant mark on the Indian digital landscape. The overwhelming response to the video reflects the massive fan base that the film has garnered even before its theatrical release.

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

Must Read: Oh My God 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar’s Portrayal Of Lord Shiva With A Chiselled Body Irks Netizens, “Bollywood Ke Bure Din Samne Dikh Rahe Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News