Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to movies after a hiatus of 4 years. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film broke and made many records at the box office. The film, which was released on January 25, ahead of Republic Day, made a lifetime collection of Rs 1055 crore gross worldwide and Rs 525 crore net in India. Now it looks like its total collection will get boosted as it’s all set to hit the Russian movie market.

After a blockbuster stint, the film will get the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and many others. Scroll down for details.

As Pathaan hits the screens in Russia and CIS countries on July 13, 2023, media reports are abuzz that it is getting a wide release in 3000 cinemas on over 4400 screens. Yes, you heard that right! A report in Box Office Worldwide states, “Last month YRF’s Pathaan became the first Hindi film ever to release in Bangladesh and now it is set to create history in Russia and CIS. The film will release across 4167 screens in a total of 2870 cinemas (as of night of 11th July) on 13th July in the region and this will be the widest release ever for a Hindi film.”

Pathaan has been mired in controversy ever since the film’s official trailer was dropped online. Despite its bombastic collection at the box office, it was criticised for making Deepika Padukone wear saffron bikini.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing for Jawan, whose Prevue was dropped a few days back. After Pathaan, fans have huge expectations from Atlee’s directorial. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

