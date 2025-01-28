Tom Holland made a startling admission about his place in Hollywood during a candid chat on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast. Holland alluded, “I really do not like Hollywood, it is not for me.” The actor revealed that as glam as it may seem, the business actually “scares” him.

Despite being a key player in Hollywood, Holland made it clear: “The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business, and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it. But that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it to kind of just live as normal a life as possible.”

As the public grapples with celebrity culture, it’s rare to hear someone in Tom Holland’s position openly say they’re not about the Hollywood hustle. The actor’s fear isn’t just about the glitz and glam of fame. He’s genuinely concerned about “losing” himself in the process, a fate he’s seen happen to others. “I’ve seen so many people come before me and lose themselves,” he admitted, explaining how friends he grew up with are no longer part of his circle because they got swallowed up by the industry.

This desire for authenticity is a driving force in the Spider-Man star’s career. He’s in there for the art. “I just am really, really keen to focus on what makes me happy,” he said, adding that protecting his own well-being and mental health is a top priority. Clearly, for Holland, being true to himself comes first, even if it means stepping back from the Hollywood spotlight.

After filming the psychological thriller The Crowded Room for Apple TV+, Tom Holland took a breather from acting. The series required him to dive deep into emotions he’d never experienced. And as if playing a complex character wasn’t enough, Holland also took on the producer role, adding a whole new layer of pressure.

“I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me,” he admitted. So, after wrapping up, Holland decided to disappear—literally. He took off to Mexico for a week, unwinding on the beach. “I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was,” he shared at the time. Sometimes, even the most prominent stars need to hit pause.

But it wasn’t just the grueling production that caused Holland to rethink his career trajectory. Mixed reviews for The Crowded Room forced him to confront the public’s reaction and how he handles the pressure. Holland, however, took it all in stride, acknowledging the tough feedback with admirable resiliency. “It’s no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show and I’m still here,” he said with a mix of humility and confidence. “I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality.”

In the end, Tom Holland’s reflections on Hollywood and his career speak volumes about the toll the industry can take on a person. It’s not just about chasing the next big hit or securing box office success; it’s about protecting your own peace and staying grounded in an often overwhelming world.

