Even though Selena Gomez has made her mark on the music industry with her work over the years, she is known to get embroiled in controversy and get bashed online for her behavior. After Donald Trump was appointed to office again, he announced an immigration crackdown.

This decision affected all immigrants, including many Mexicans. Selena took to her social media to share a video of her crying and was met with backlash for making the situation about herself yet again. She deleted the video soon after but is being massively ridiculed for “attention-seeking.” Here’s what she posted and how netizens reacted to her video.

Selena Gomez Called Out For Crying Over Mexican Immigrants

Gomez took to her Instagram story to share a video of her sobbing and wrote, “I’m sorry” with a Mexican flag emoji next to it. “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she cried in the clip she shared on her social media profile.

Selena Gomez shares new Instagram story crying amid the deportation of Mexicans: “I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.” pic.twitter.com/9H7ojMhpCN — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

After being called out for the story, Selena Gomez deleted it and posted another story, saying, “Apparently it’s not okay to show empathy for people.” This did not go well with netizens who brutally slammed and bashed the pop star for her tactics of playing the victim card and attempting to make a tense situation about herself.

Selena Gomez deleted her story crying over the deportation of Mexicans: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” pic.twitter.com/Z8VbUbRQ18 — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 27, 2025

Gomez’s online behavior is regularly under scrutiny, be it announcing a social media break and returning to Instagram hours after it or responding to hate posts about Justin and Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, this video garnered a lot of flack on the Internet. One user said, “The victim complex is too much with her.” Another felt, “This is disgusting and so weird.” A third added, “She’s pretending to care to get attention.”

i have to laugh at her consistency with the “apparently i shouldn’t be a good person” “woe is me” “gotta go” thing 🤭 — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) January 27, 2025

A fourth commented, “Selena Gomez once again making something about herself it’s honestly tiring & played out.” A fifth joked, “Don’t worry about her she’s just improving on her acting skills since she has little.” A sixth stated, “Amazing how she makes every terrible event that happens about herself.”

Another chimed in, “Again it tells us she is a narcissist, makes everything about herself.” A netizen asked, “Why is she making this situation about her? That’s so inconsiderate and selfish of her. What a f*cking narcissist.” Another pointed out, “I have to laugh at her consistency with the ‘apparently i shouldn’t be a good person’ ‘woe is me’ ‘gotta go’ thing.”

