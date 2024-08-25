Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Claws Its Way Back To The Top Spot After Beating Alien Romulus, Rakes In Over $17 Million In Its Fifth Weekend

Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed the top spot in its fifth weekend, beating Alien Romulus, which landed in second place in its second weekend. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman starrer did not just topple Alien Romulus from the top spot but also defeated three new entries.

Deadpool and Wolverine continues its record-breaking streak into its fifth weekend. Recently, the superhero sequel surpassed an MCU favourite in the Marvel box office rankings to become the eighth highest-grossing film. Shawn Levy’s blockbuster overtook Captain America: Civil War’s lifetime haul to become the eighth highest-grossing MCU film.

Deadpool and Wolverine reigned supreme at the domestic box office for weeks before two new entries, Alien Romulus and It Ends With Us, toppled its reign. However, Deadpool and Wolverine reclaimed the top spot on its fifth weekend.

The Disney/Marvel film earned $17.8 million this weekend, beating Alien Romulus, which earned $16 million in its second weekend of release. The superhero sequel has earned $563.7 million at the domestic box office and $597.9 million overseas, for a worldwide tally of $1.161 Billion.

Deadpool and Wolverine also defeated new entries Blink Twice, The Crow, and The Forge’s opening weekend collections.

Meanwhile, this weekend, husband-and-wife duo Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dominated the top three spots at the domestic box office. Blake Lively’s film It Ends With Us came in third place, earning $11.85 million in its third weekend for a running cume of $120.8 Million.

The third Deadpool instalment is playing in theaters across North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

