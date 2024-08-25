Blink Twice Box Office (North America): Zoë Kravitz’s Thriller Beats Two New Entries After Recording A Start Of $2 Million+

Zoë Kravitz-directed thriller Blink Twice may have failed to score the top spot at the box office, but it still came ahead of two new releases. The MGM’s social thriller starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum defeated Lionsgate’s action remake “The Crow” and Sony Affirm Film “The Forge” at the domestic box office in the opening day.

Blink Twice follows a woman ( Naomi Ackie) who visits a tech billionaire’s (Channing Tatum) private island and uncovers a sinister conspiracy. With a production budget of $20 million, Blink Twice underwhelmed in previews, raking in $820K despite garnering rave reviews.

Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut has a certified fresh 79% critic score. A review from the News Herald read, “Blink Twice is so many things, among them thoroughly entertaining, occasionally quite funny, increasingly horrifying, highly thought-provoking and, ultimately, poignant and powerful.”

Meanwhile, the audience survey site Cinema core tuned in a B-grade, which is not bad for a horror film. After the slow previews, Blink Twice had a solid opening day on Friday, August 23, 2024. The thriller earned $2.8 million at the domestic box office, which was higher than the two new entries, The Crow and The Forge. Blink Twice is projected to earn over $7 million in its opening weekend.

Blink Twice landed in fourth place at the domestic box office, coming in behind It Ends With Us, which took in $3.8 million on its third Friday. Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine came in at the top with $4.8 million in earnings on their fifth Friday. Alien Romulus fell to second place with a $4.5 million second-Friday haul.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

