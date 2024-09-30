The theatres are enjoying massive footfalls, thanks to the fandom of Jr NTR. We’re talking about Devara, which knocked it out of the park in its opening weekend. The box office collections have witnessed a significant dip on the first Monday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 4.

Devara features the best of both worlds as South actors like Jr NTR, Prakash Raj have joined hands with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is an action spectacle made on a budget of a whopping 300 crores. The pre-release hype was immense, but the film may eventually slow down due to the mixed reviews from certain parts of the country.

Day 4 Early Estimates!

As per the early trends flowing in, Devara has made box office collections in the range of 13-13.50 crores on day 4. This is a drop of around 69-67% compared to 42 crores added to the kitty on the first Monday. Tamil and Telugu films usually witness tremendous trends in the opening weekend as the fandom roars loud. The content gradually takes over and drives footfalls to the theatres.

Take a look at the day-wise collection of Devara below:

Day 1: 83 crores

Day 2: 39 crores

Day 3: 42 crores

Day 4: 13-13.50 crores (estimates)

The overall collections after day 4 will land somewhere between 177-177.50 crores. The Monday test has been passed, and it is now time to see how the film fairs during the rest of the week. On Wednesday, there will be a jump in earnings due to the Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Good times ahead for this Jr NTR starrer!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

