After back-to-back three debacles at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda is ready to make a solid comeback with his upcoming magnum opus. Yes, we’re talking about his highly-anticipated VD12, which has been officially titled Kingdom. The film carries huge potential and could bring back Vijay in the number game. Surprisingly, amid the poor run of the actor, his biggie has secured a record deal in North America.

Buzz for Vijay Deverakonda continues!

No matter how many flops he delivers, Vijay Devekonda is still among the most exciting young actors from the South. His every film manages to build hype around itself, and now, with Vijay portraying a crazy character, the excitement is high for his upcoming magnum opus. Also, its recently released teaser has struck the right chords and has helped build momentum around the film.

Record business and breakeven in North America

In North America (USA and Canada), Kingdom has reportedly secured a career-best theatrical rights deal for Vijay Deverakonda. This is quite surprising considering the actor’s consecutive failures. The number is much higher than Vijay’s last theatrical release, The Family Star.

For those who don’t know, The Family Star’s breakeven target was set at $1.6 million. Compared to this, Kingdom has a 31.25% higher breakeven target. Yes, you read that right! The film’s breakeven target is $2.1 million, which means it will need to earn $2.1 million to be in the safe zone at the North American box office. With positive word-of-mouth, this could be easily achieved.

More about Kingdom

Kingdom is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed Jersey (Telugu and Hindi). It also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 30 May 2025. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the project is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Creations.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

