Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon in key roles, has failed to meet high expectations. Since it was coming after the grand success of Amaran, everyone was hoping Siva would bring something exciting and unique to offer, but unfortunately, it turned out to be a typical masala drama. This hampered the film a lot at the worldwide box office, making it difficult to even touch the 100 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 15!

The Kollywood action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received mixed word-of-mouth. The result of the same was clearly seen after the opening weekend as the film started showing big drops. Currently, it’s in the third week and has already fallen below the 1 crore mark in daily collection.

How much did Madharaasi earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

As per the latest update, Madharaasi has earned 60.76 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 71.69 crores. Overseas, it has earned 25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 15-day worldwide box office collection stands at 96.69 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 60.76 crores

India gross – 71.69 crores

Overseas gross – 25 crores

Worldwide gross – 96.69 crores

To miss the century mark

There’s not much fuel left in the tank, and it seems that even before arriving on OTT, Madharaasi will be out of theatres. In the present situation, the film will be able to add 2 crores at max, pushing the lifetime collection to just below 99 crores. So, it will just miss the milestone.

More about the film

The film marked the debut collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and director AR Murugadoss. It was theatrically released on September 5. It also features Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and others.

Reportedly, Madharaasi was made on a massive budget of around 180 crores, making it Sivakarthikeyan’s most expensive film. Unfortunately, it failed to deliver.

