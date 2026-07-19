The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan Registers The Biggest Opening Day Ever For A Non-Deadpool R-Rated Movie( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey has opened with the biggest number for live-action for 2026, surpassing Michael by a huge margin. It has also beaten its opening gross, becoming the 3rd-biggest opening day ever for R-rated movies and the biggest ever for a non-Deadpool R-rated movie. It is also a record opening for Christopher Nolan, outside his Batman movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scores over $50 million at the North American box office

Christopher Nolan’s movie collected a massive $51.2 million at the North American box office on its Friday opening day. It obviously debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie is up for one of the biggest opening weekends of the year for live-action. But that record could soon be broken by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Records achieved by The Odyssey with its strong opening day

According to the numbers on Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has set a few records with its strong Friday opening-day collection. Firstly, it has beaten Michael‘s $39.3 million opening-day gross as 2026’s biggest among live-action films. Overall, it is the 2nd-biggest opening of the year, only behind Toy Story 5. The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie has scored 3rd biggest opening of all time for R-rated movies.

It is the biggest opening for a non-Deadpool movie, beating It’s $50.4 million opening day gross. The film has also earned the biggest opening day for Nolan outside of The Dark Knight films. It is also far more than Oppenheimer’s $33 million opening day gross in North America.

According to reports, The Odyssey was initially tracking to earn around $100 million in its domestic debut weekend. However, it has received a strong CinemaScore rating despite being R-rated. It is now tracking to earn between $120 million and $125 million over its three-day weekend at the North American box office, crushing the industry’s $85-$100 million projections.

Christopher Nolan‘s mythological epic, The Odyssey, was released on July 17.

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