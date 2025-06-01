Karate Kid: Legends, starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, has finally landed in the cinemas, and the film’s opening day numbers are not indicating a positive debut. The day 1 collection was less than half of what 2010’s The Karate Kid raked in on its release day in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sixth film in the The Karate Kid franchise, which was created by Robert Mark Kamen. The OG franchise has four films, and it was rebooted in 2010, featuring Chan and Jaden Smith. The latest release received 58% on Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics and 89% from the audience on Popcornmeter. The reboot movie was a box office success, collecting over $359.1 million worldwide.

Karate Kid: Legends Box Office Day 1

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Jackie Chan starrer Karate Kid: Legends collected a modest $7.5 million on its first day 1 in North America [USA+Canada]. It includes $2.3 million from the Thursday previews, and so far since the audience rating is positive, it might turn around its fate in the long run.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend?

As per the trade analyst’s data, the film was initially projected to earn between $25 million and $30 million on its opening weekend in North America. However, judging by the underwhelming opening-day collection, the projected range has declined further. Karate Kid: Legends is now projected to collect between $19 million and $22 million on its opening weekend. It must fight Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning for the #2 rank in the domestic box office chart.

Karate Kid Legends Vs. The Karate Kid

This 2025 release is arriving after over a decade and is poised to stay below the debut weekend collection of The Karate Kid. For the unversed, The Karate Kid collected $18.8 million on its release day and $55.7 million on its debut weekend. The 2025 film collected 60.1% less than the previous film’s release day collection. But the latest film is expected to earn less than half of its predecessor’s debut weekend collection. However, it can benefit from a strong word of mouth and might surpass the 2010 release.

More about the film

It is a continuation of 2010’s The Karate Kid and the TV series Cobra Kai, which starred Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio alongside Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen. Karate Kid: Legends was released in theaters on May 30. Check out our review of the film here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office: Creates History In North America, Enjoys A Whopping 287% Returns Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News