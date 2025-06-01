Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has crossed a major North American box office milestone and amassed $239.04 million worldwide. It is holding its momentum well in the United States. To get a complete report on its box office, scroll below.

Mission: Impossible 8 is facing a live-action family movie, Lilo & Stitch, yet it is holding strong at the box office. MI8 also has fewer screenings due to its lengthy runtime, and the lowest number of theaters are playing it since Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Tom Cruise‘s star power and the fact that this is the last film in this franchise are fueling the film’s success. If it keeps this momentum, it is expected to succeed in its theatrical run, creating history for the franchise.

How much did Mission: Impossible 8 earn at the North American box office on day 8?

Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a solid $7.5 million on its 2nd Friday with a drop of -69.8% from last Friday when it opened in the theatres in North America [USA and Canada]. As per Box Office Mojo, the film gained a few more screens on Friday – previously, it was running in 3,857 theaters, and now it is playing on 3,861 screens. It has also beaten Karate Kid Legends‘ opening day with its 2nd Friday gross.

Crosses a major milestone in 8 days!

Mission: Impossible 8’s 2nd Friday gross helped the domestic cume cross the $100 million milestone. Therefore, the film began its second weekend on a positive note, and its next focus is the $150 million mark domestically. The domestic cume of the movie now stands at $102.8 million after just eight days of release.

How much Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is projected to earn on its 2nd weekend?

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is expected to earn between $27 million and $30 million on its second weekend at the North American box office [USA+Canada] with a 58-53% decline. It is expected to hold on to its #2 rank in the domestic box office chart, staying below Lilo & Stitch.

Worldwide box office collection & release

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is also performing well overseas. It opened with positive reviews in China on Friday. The film has collected $136.22 million internationally, bringing its global cume to $239.04 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $102.8 million

Overseas – $132.22 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $239.04 million

