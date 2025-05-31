Final Destination Bloodlines definitely enjoyed the benefit of the franchise’s brand value initially, but afterward, it raked in winning numbers totally on the basis of its strong content. Made on a modest budget, the film is already a big winner at the worldwide box office and continues to reach new milestones. The latest one is related to its theatrical run in the domestic market (North America). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Going strong despite the competition

The latest supernatural horror film is the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise. It was theatrically released on May 16. The sequel factor helped it enjoy the buzz on the ground and register a strong start. Later, highly positive word-of-mouth did wonders, and till now, the film is enjoying impressive numbers despite Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arriving in theatres.

Final Destination Bloodlines scores a century at the North American box office

Talking about the latest collection update, Final Destination Bloodlines earned $1.85 million on its second Thursday, showing a good hold from Wednesday’s $2.13 million. Overall, the horror entertainer made $100.91 million at the North American box office in 14 days, according to Box Office Mojo.

With the latest update, Final Destination Bloodlines has created history by becoming the first film in the franchise to earn $100 million in the domestic market.

How much did the film earn at the worldwide box office?

Internationally, the horror biggie has earned an impressive $92.60 million so far. Combining this with the domestic sum of $100.91 million, the worldwide box office total stands at $193.51 million.

Final Destination 6 is a massive box office success!

Reportedly, Final Destination Bloodlines was made on a budget of $50 million. Against this cost, it has already earned $193.51 million globally. If calculated, it equals a whopping 287.02% returns globally, which is really impressive. Also, the breakeven of the film is around $100 million, which has already been crossed by miles. So, it’s a big winner at the worldwide box office!

