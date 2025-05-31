Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has finally arrived in China, and its box office journey has started well. Tom Cruise, being a big crowd puller and his franchise enjoying an iconic status, the film was expected to mint big moolah. Though a big start wasn’t there, it earned enough to put itself in a comfortable position. In fact, it has registered the third biggest opening for a Hollywood film in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 report!

Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible franchise have a strong fan base worldwide. So, his latest release, which is said to be the franchise’s swansong, was expected to rake in big numbers. Domestically, the film faces stiff competition from Lilo & Stitch but is still attracting its share of footfall. Internationally, it has done well so far. With China’s release, a boost is expected.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the China box office on day 1?

After going smoothly in pre-sales, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning clocked a good start at the China box office yesterday. It is learned that the magnum opus earned $5.4 million on day 1. With this, it has registered Hollywood’s third biggest opening of the year after Captain America: Brave New World ($5.6 million) and A Minecraft Movie ($6.5 million).

Compared to the last Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the latest installment has scored a bit lower. For those who don’t know, Dead Reckoning Part One registered a start of $8 million in China.

Tom Cruise’s magnum opus is likely to show a solid jump on day 2

Yesterday, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opened in 106K screens, and on day 2, there’s a surge of up to 116K screens. Also, the advance booking for today is strong, and even the initial word-of-mouth is extremely positive. So, expected a solid jump.

The Tom Cruise starrer closed its day 2 advance booking at $2.1 million. This is much higher than A Minecraft Movie‘s $1 million. Captain America: Brave New World had pre-sales of $765K for its first Saturday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

